This is not a result of me getting hit by the train, this is from me getting into a car accident from 2 weeks ago. My face looks too fucked to post right nowb but If you think this is a laughing matter you're honestly fucked in your head I was clearly on drugs (doctors said this was a mix of Xanax and alcohol) and surrounded by people who could've done something to prevent this… I know I would have done something if I saw someone's life at risk like that… but people would rather pull out their phones and start recording than to simply pull Me back… no one to blame for this but myself but ima leave this post up for you stupid ignorant pieces of shit to make your self look even more so… this was s huge eye open for me I'm never doing drugs again and definitely not going to be thinking of drinking any time soon! And always remember that the negative energy you give off only comes back around to fuck you(or your future Children) in the ass so keep the ignorant comments coming this shit entertaining af you ignorant dummies! And once again, don't do drugs kids! #Hard2Kill

