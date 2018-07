@sustainablecoastlineshawaii Core Team Volunteers Pono and Trisha are collaborating with @parley.tv and @corona in the Dominican Republic. Working to cleanup but also inspire sustained change and work via locals. Better consumer behaviors and better waste management. This was the job they were attempting to tackle yesterday. See more @parley.tv story. #chargeum #plasticpollution #landbaseddebris #singleuseplastics #deadsea #cleanyobeach #cleanbeachesstartathome #cansurf #icewave #slushwave #parleyxcorona #coronaxparley #malamaikekai #dominicanrepublic

A post shared by sustainablecoastlineshawaii (@sustainablecoastlineshawaii) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT