Colombia’s immigration authorities have created chaos in their own country in order to scream to the world that they have refugee camps filled with Venezuelans who have left their country due to repression by the government of Nicolás Maduro. There is only one final goal: to promote an intervention in Venezuela.

The Colombian government’s screams and accusations over alleged camps of thousands of Venezuelan refugees have served as a springboard for governments adverse to Caracas’ socialist policies to attempt to discredit and destabilize President Maduro.

“Presidents Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and Mauricio Macri of Argentina agreed on a strategy to provide humanitarian medical care to Venezuelan patients in Cúcuta and Maicao, using the metropolitan area of the capital of North Santander as a pilot area.” These are the opening words of a statement issued by both nations to announce the implementation of the so-called “White Helmets.”

At the same time, Colombia once again opened its borders to a foreign army (let us note that there are 7 U.S. bases in its territory) under the new excuse of alleged humanitarian aid.

The nation, still led by Juan Manuel Santos, yet again demonstrates its inability to resolve its own problems. Drug trafficking, the first and most important of the conflicts, was used to justify a silent invasion and the establishment of 7 U.S. military bases.

U.S. support for the drug war was called into question when Colombia, instead of lowering the amount of cocaine it exported, increased it. And from the U.S., demand for this illegal drug has also increased. In addition to this problem, there are the hundreds of reports of the misadventures of “marines” with the people who live close to these military bases.

Foreign aid to solve Colombia’s problems turned out to be worse than the disease.

Now, Santos justifies a new violation of the sacred land of his nation with the White Helmets, to provide care for supposed refugees from Venezuela. The justification against casts doubts on the competency of the government and Colombia’s health services, given that they need help from a foreign army to care for just 200 people on an outpatient basis.

“The goal of this strategy is to achieve daily care for 200 people, prioritizing woman of fertile age, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 17 from Venezuela who are not receiving care from Colombia’s health system.”

The official text emphasizes that services for Venezuelans retained in Colombia will be of an outpatient variety: pediatric, gynecological and psychological consults, as well as lab services and the provision of medications.

The statement does not explain that Venezuelans who emigrate from their country are retained at the Colombian border, with no type of justification, before being able to continue to other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Peru or Ecuador. Why is the government of Colombia creating a bottleneck at its border?

Business hours for refugees

One of the features of the supposed humanitarian aid, according to the statement, is that the White Helmets will offer services during typical office hours.

“We anticipate this strategy to last for six months, during which care will be provided Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the CENAF parking lot where Migración Colombia is working.”

This decision by the governments of Argentina and Colombia excludes possible nighttime emergencies for children, pregnancies and any other type of medical event that would happen outside of the established hours. Do refugees have office hours?

Argentinean White Helmets

The White Helmets are a governmental organization that is part of the Ministry of Foreign and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Argentina and is intended to offer aid in catastrophic disasters inside or outside the country. It was founded in 1994 and participated in different disasters through Latin America. In other countries, the White Helmets are called Civil Protection, as is the case with Venezuela.

It is no coincidence that the presidents of both countries, avowed enemies of the revolutionary Venezuelan process, agreed to send this organization.

The world knows of the Syrian White Helmets as saviors and fighters for t

he rights and lives of citizens. At least that is the theory. However, the Syrian White Helmets have the support a lobby that exalted them with a Hollywood documentary in which they save the life of a Syrian girl during combat.

In this Oscar-winning documentary, the producers took great care to hide the true origins of the White Helmets, who are far from innocent. In practice, these award-winning heroes began to operate as real participants in the conflict to overthrow the Syrian president.

The actual origin of the Syrian White Helmets is evident in their participation in the war, fighting against the government of Bashar Al-Assad. Investigations have determined that the organization receives financing from the United States and Great Britain. But this is not addressed in the Netflix documentary.

Another of the idiosyncrasies of the Syrian White Helmets is that they operate exclusively on the side of militias fighting the Assad government. There is testimony that accuses them of helping terrorists and mercenaries in the country.

Journalists and media outlets, such as Russia Today, have denounced the fact that many of the videos published by the Syrian White Helmets are manipulated or fake, with the purpose of polishing their global public image.

White Helmets in Latin America

The presence of Argentinean White Helmets in an alleged humanitarian crisis created by Colombia on its border is no coincidence. It is naïve to think that their intention is to help. The lobby that was created with the Syrian White Helmets and its later appropriation of the name Syrian Civil Protection should serve as a warning to Venezuelan authorities.

Why? The polishing of their image, the Oscar win and their presence in places where militias fight against the government opens a path for public opinion to view them as saviors, despite their dark intentions.

Who can stop a foreign army disguised as humanitarian aid that comes from a country that aims to destabilize the government? What guarantees are there that these White Helmets will not become the Syrian White Helmets? Will Colombia ensure that the humanitarian aid does not include weapons? Is Hollywood preparing another lobby to prepare the world for an invasion disguised as humanitarian aid?

And the most important question is, why do they send White Helmets when they can send Civil Protection? Is it perhaps so they can become participants in a hypothetical conflict between the White Helmets and the Venezuelan state?