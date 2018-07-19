PLEASE everyone, it is super important to stay inside and be safe during even the weakest and less intense of thunderstorms. Even if you think you’re safe standing under the roof of something outside, like I was in this video. This video was taken no more than 100 feet away, and I’m extremely lucky to be alive right now.If you see this video/post anywheres else, just know I was the one to originally film it~ have my cinnamon swirl and berry drink from Barstows to prove it but had to jet out of there before he fire department came and blocked off the road.

Posted by Adam Polverini on Tuesday, July 17, 2018