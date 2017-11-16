McGregor se disculpa por intentar noquear a un árbitro

Conor McGregor se disculpó a través de su cuenta de Instagram por su comportamiento el pasado viernes en el Bellator de Dublín, cuando intentó noquear al árbitro tras subir a celebrar la victoria de su compañero Charlie Ward. En su mensaje, el luchador irlandés ha declarado sentirse avergonzado por sus acciones y ha pedido disculpas por lo ocurrido.
“Me disculpo sinceramente por mi comportamiento en el evento de Dublín del fin de semana pasado”, ha escrito McGregor. “Cuando intentaba apoyar a un amigo y compañero leal, dejé que mis emociones me superaran y me pasé de la raya. Como campeón de varios pesos en la UFC, productor ejecutivo, modelo a seguir y figura pública, debo mantenerme a un alto nivel”, expuso.
Pese a ello, el irlandés también criticó al árbitro implicado en el incidente. “El árbitro Marc Godard tomó una horrible decisión al intentar levantar del suelo a un luchador inconsciente y forzar a que la pelea siguiese en el segundo asalto. Incluso contra los deseos de los entrenadores de ese luchador. La pelea había terminado. Después de haber visto a mi luchador en una pelea donde ocurrió lo peor y el oponente falleció por las heridas sufridas esa noche, pensé que iba a volver a pasar lo peor, reaccioné de forma exagerada. Lo siento.”
McGregor acabó con disculpas personalizadas: “Quiero pedir sinceras disculpas al Director del Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazulli, a todos los oficiales y empleados trabajando en el evento, a Andy Ryan y su luchador John, que cada vez ofrecen una gran pelea. Eso siempre tendrá todo mi respeto, y finalmente a cada uno de mis fans. ¡Os quiero a todos! Siempre he aprendido de mis errores y esta vez no va a ser diferente.”
I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard. The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone. I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all! I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different.