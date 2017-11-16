McGregor se disculpa por intentar noquear a un árbitro

Conor McGregor se disculpó a través de su cuenta de Instagram por su comportamiento el pasado viernes en el Bellator de Dublín, cuando intentó noquear al árbitro tras subir a celebrar la victoria de su compañero Charlie Ward. En su mensaje, el luchador irlandés ha declarado sentirse avergonzado por sus acciones y ha pedido disculpas por lo ocurrido.

“Me disculpo sinceramente por mi comportamiento en el evento de Dublín del fin de semana pasado”, ha escrito McGregor. “Cuando intentaba apoyar a un amigo y compañero leal, dejé que mis emociones me superaran y me pasé de la raya. Como campeón de varios pesos en la UFC, productor ejecutivo, modelo a seguir y figura pública, debo mantenerme a un alto nivel”, expuso.

Pese a ello, el irlandés también criticó al árbitro implicado en el incidente. “El árbitro Marc Godard tomó una horrible decisión al intentar levantar del suelo a un luchador inconsciente y forzar a que la pelea siguiese en el segundo asalto. Incluso contra los deseos de los entrenadores de ese luchador. La pelea había terminado. Después de haber visto a mi luchador en una pelea donde ocurrió lo peor y el oponente falleció por las heridas sufridas esa noche, pensé que iba a volver a pasar lo peor, reaccioné de forma exagerada. Lo siento.”

McGregor acabó con disculpas personalizadas: “Quiero pedir sinceras disculpas al Director del Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazulli, a todos los oficiales y empleados trabajando en el evento, a Andy Ryan y su luchador John, que cada vez ofrecen una gran pelea. Eso siempre tendrá todo mi respeto, y finalmente a cada uno de mis fans. ¡Os quiero a todos! Siempre he aprendido de mis errores y esta vez no va a ser diferente.”