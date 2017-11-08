Conoce a Dru Presta, la despampanante modelo que solo mide un metro. Sufrió bullying en su infancia y hoy remece Instagram con provocativas fotografías

Cuando se habla de mujeres que incursionan en las pasarelas, nos imaginamos a modelos con características definidas como la altura, las medidas perfectas y rostros definidos y sensuales. Sin embargo pobladores de la localidad de Reno, Nevada (EE.UU), jamás imaginaron que Dru Prestasería una de las jóvenes promesas.
You are more powerful than you know . And they fear the day you discover it. 🌹 @barcroft_tv is giving me a voice, to finally share what it's truly like living my life as a little person. My series will soon give you a glimpse of what my daily struggles are and how I CONQUER them. @angelrod_films Much love to you and your eye for natural beauty 🙏🏾♥️
Dru Presta es una mujer estadounidense de 21 años que sufre de enanismo y que logró derribar las barreras del mundo de la moda. Con 1,02 metros de estatura esta joven es toda una celebridad en redes sociales.
I’m so sorry for not posting as much this past week. 🙈 I’ve really learned that life can’t always be black and white, yes and no answers this past month. Things take time to handle and deal with it. This industry takes a lot patience, and so does life. Not everyone can understand you and your ways, but that means you can SEE and UNDERSTAND things beyond what they can. So Slow down. Take a deep breathe. Remind yourself of your confidence, that yes your big butt has trouble fitting into things, and your body weight fluctuates when your don’t want it to but….. ❗️ITS OKAY❗️ YOUR GUYS SUPPORT HAS BEEN EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ALL 🔥
La joven comenta que le costó mucho salir adelante, pues debido a la enfermedad que padece, llamada acondroplasia, una forma de enanismo, que la dejó excluida de la sociedad, siendo víctima en su adolescencia de bullying por parte de sus compañeros de escuela.
Im my own #WCW 👑 I've been reluctant all morning about posting this. I don't want this photo just to be here for "entertainment". I am so incredibly proud of my curves that I had to do an appreciation post for myself. Im not the one to reveal my body on a lot posts. I like to feel empowered and in charge when I take my photos. This was a vulnerability test that I decided to take to be raw with you guys. It took me about 10 years to stop counting calories when I ate, or ate at all. I was a gymnasts so It was a practice to always make sure my muffin top didn't show in my suit. When I moved to Los Angeles I had so much stress and anxiety that it got the best of me and I would get sick every morning and night. I lost a ton of weight and it always fluctuated. I started doing new remedies, herbal care, yoga, hikes, and meditation. No one is perfect, sometimes I have to try a little extra to fit into jeans, sometimes my body doesn't compliment my outfit, but I make it work. I adjust the clothes to me, not adjusting me for the clothes. #beyou #notheretobeaverage #bossbabe #nojudgment #loveyourselffirst #dontalteryourself #disabilityawareness #littlepeopleawareness
“La ciudad era muy poco diversa y en ella no aceptaban mucho las cosas que fueran muy diferentes. Me molestaban con mucha dureza, con apodos muy dolorosos. Yo sobresalía como un pulgar dolorido”, comenta la joven a un medio local.
No obstante, su vida dio un giro inesperado cuando decidió mudarse a Los Ángeles para entrar al mundo del modelaje. Es una mujer multifácetica, ya que su trabajo como modelo lo combina con sus estudios de marketing de moda.
Ella comenta a Barcroft que existe una foto que le costó publicar, debido a la excesiva carga emocional que le provocaba; sin embargo, era una barrera que tenía que sobrellevar para ser libre.
Happy birthday Eve to me!! 🌹 2️⃣2️⃣ I don't care, 🤷🏽♀️this picture took a year for me to post because of how uncomfortable I felt back then. I knew my body and yes I loved it, but seeing it on camera and what I see in the mirror is completely different. How would they react? Especially a little person doing all this? This photo shoot started it all. 👅 A year before this photo was taken I barely knew the understanding of accepting yourself. I lost a lot of weight compared to then and now. I definitely know and can see a difference. But that's only growing up and going through life's roller coasters. I've lost friends this year, rekindled old ones, and made new ones. Who cares want everyone else wants, it's what YOU WANT. 💛💛💛 The life I wanted has already begun, and it's just beginning. 🔥🔥🌹
“Esta foto me tomó un año para publicar, porque me sentía incómoda. ¿Cómo reaccionarían los demás con esto, especialmente con una persona pequeña como yo? Esta sesión de fotos lo comenzó todo (…) Y qué importa lo que los demás quieran, lo importante es lo que TÚ QUIERAS”, finalizó.