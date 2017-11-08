Conoce a Dru Presta, la despampanante modelo que solo mide un metro. Sufrió bullying en su infancia y hoy remece Instagram con provocativas fotografías


Hoy 14:11
#Tendencias

Cuando se habla de mujeres que incursionan en las pasarelas, nos imaginamos a modelos con características definidas como la altura, las medidas perfectas y  rostros definidos y sensuales. Sin embargo pobladores de la localidad de RenoNevada (EE.UU), jamás imaginaron que Dru Prestasería una de las jóvenes promesas.

 

Dru Presta es una mujer estadounidense de 21 años que sufre de enanismo y que logró derribar las barreras del mundo de la moda. Con 1,02 metros de estatura esta joven es toda una celebridad en redes sociales.

La joven comenta que le costó mucho salir adelante, pues debido a la enfermedad que padece, llamada acondroplasia, una forma de enanismo, que la dejó excluida de la sociedad, siendo víctima en su adolescencia de bullying por parte de sus compañeros de escuela.

Im my own #WCW 👑 I've been reluctant all morning about posting this. I don't want this photo just to be here for "entertainment". I am so incredibly proud of my curves that I had to do an appreciation post for myself. Im not the one to reveal my body on a lot posts. I like to feel empowered and in charge when I take my photos. This was a vulnerability test that I decided to take to be raw with you guys. It took me about 10 years to stop counting calories when I ate, or ate at all. I was a gymnasts so It was a practice to always make sure my muffin top didn't show in my suit. When I moved to Los Angeles I had so much stress and anxiety that it got the best of me and I would get sick every morning and night. I lost a ton of weight and it always fluctuated. I started doing new remedies, herbal care, yoga, hikes, and meditation. No one is perfect, sometimes I have to try a little extra to fit into jeans, sometimes my body doesn't compliment my outfit, but I make it work. I adjust the clothes to me, not adjusting me for the clothes. #beyou #notheretobeaverage #bossbabe #nojudgment #loveyourselffirst #dontalteryourself #disabilityawareness #littlepeopleawareness

A post shared by Dru Presta (@g0lden.bebe) on

“La ciudad era muy poco diversa y en ella no aceptaban mucho las cosas que fueran muy diferentes. Me molestaban con mucha dureza, con apodos muy dolorosos. Yo sobresalía como un pulgar dolorido”, comenta la joven a un medio local.

No obstante, su vida dio un giro inesperado cuando decidió mudarse a Los Ángeles para entrar al mundo del modelaje. Es una mujer multifácetica, ya que su trabajo como modelo lo combina con sus estudios de marketing de moda.

Ella comenta a Barcroft que existe una foto que le costó publicar, debido a la excesiva carga emocional que le provocaba; sin embargo, era una barrera que tenía que sobrellevar para ser libre.

Happy birthday Eve to me!! 🌹 2️⃣2️⃣ I don't care, 🤷🏽‍♀️this picture took a year for me to post because of how uncomfortable I felt back then. I knew my body and yes I loved it, but seeing it on camera and what I see in the mirror is completely different. How would they react? Especially a little person doing all this? This photo shoot started it all. 👅 A year before this photo was taken I barely knew the understanding of accepting yourself. I lost a lot of weight compared to then and now. I definitely know and can see a difference. But that's only growing up and going through life's roller coasters. I've lost friends this year, rekindled old ones, and made new ones. Who cares want everyone else wants, it's what YOU WANT. 💛💛💛 The life I wanted has already begun, and it's just beginning. 🔥🔥🌹

A post shared by Dru Presta (@g0lden.bebe) on

“Esta foto me tomó un año para publicar, porque me sentía incómoda. ¿Cómo reaccionarían los demás con esto, especialmente con una persona pequeña como yo? Esta sesión de fotos lo comenzó todo (…) Y qué importa lo que los demás quieran, lo importante es lo que TÚ QUIERAS”, finalizó.

Vía Aweita

Comentarios

Te invitamos a comentar y participar de esta discusión. Todo comentario que atente contra los derechos humanos y se centre en la grosería para descalificar, no será admitido en el presente espacio de debate ciudadano.